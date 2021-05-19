Mumbai receives three bids to import 10 million vaccine doses, expects more

"Once we get 15 million vaccine shots, I plan to vaccinate the entire city in the next 60 days and by doing so I am very sure we will be able to stop the third wave from coming," Chahal said, and added that all large global manufacturers are invited, including Pfizer Inc., Moderna Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Serum Institute of India Ltd (SII), and Bharat Biotech Ltd.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}