Mumbai records 1,297 new Covid-19 cases, 44 deaths

Mumbai records 1,297 new Covid-19 cases, 44 deaths1 min read . 05:14 AM IST
The total number of cases in Mumbai stands at 72,287 and the death toll is 4,177
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The total number of cases in Mumbai stands at 72,287 and the death toll is 4,177
Mumbai: Mumbai reported 1,297 new COVID-19 cases and 44 deaths on Friday.
Mumbai: Mumbai reported 1,297 new COVID-19 cases and 44 deaths on Friday.
"The total number of cases in Mumbai stands at 72,287 and the death toll is 4,177," the Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation said in a release.
"The total number of cases in Mumbai stands at 72,287 and the death toll is 4,177," the Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation said in a release.
Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar chaired a meeting at Pune's Council Hall to review the COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra. The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and Health Minister Rajesh Tope.
India's coronavirus count stood at 4,90,401 on Friday, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
The total number of cases include 1,89,463 active cases, 2,85,637 cured/discharged/migrated and 15,301 deaths.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated