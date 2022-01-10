MUMBAI : The capital city of Maharashtra Mumbai on Monday recorded a dip in cases for the third consecutive day.

The city logged 13,648 new Covid-19 cases, 5,826 less than previous day.

Mumbai's tally of infections now stands at 9,28,220 and the death toll at 16,411, it said.

The city also recorded five fatalities because of the virus.

The total number of tests done on Monday were 59,242.

The city's positivity rate on Monday stood at 23%.

Mumbai had reported 19,474 cases on Sunday, slightly less than 20,318 cases registered on Saturday.

Mumbai's slum area Dharavi today reported 97 fresh Covid cases and with this, the total active cases in the area touched 943.

On Sunday, the state government revised the Covid-19-related restrictions for gyms and beauty salons, allowing them to operate at 50 percent capacity from January 11.

The state government has announced closure of schools and colleges till February 15. The government had also decided to cap the attendance at marriages and social, religious, cultural or political gatherings at 50.

