The city of Mumbai recorded 16,420 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, while 14,649 patients were discharged. Today's Covid cases are 40 per cent higher than Tuesday, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The doubling rate in the city stands at 36 days, while infection growth rate from January 5 to January 11 has been estimated at 1.85 per cent. With this, the active case tally in Mumbai stands at 1,02,282.

The total recovered patients in the city have reached 8,34,962, and the overall recovery rate stands at 87 per cent.

On Tuesday, Mumbai reported 11,647 new COVID-19 cases, a drop of 2,001 from the previous day and fourth straight day of downward trend, taking the tally to 9,39,867, while two more patients succumbed to the infection.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar today said the numbers of COVID-19 cases and its fast spreading variant Omicron were slowing coming down in the city, and appealed to citizens to get vaccinated against the viral infection, news agency PTI reported. "Everyone should get vaccinated. Be vaccinated," Pednekar appealed to people.

India recorded as many as 1,94,720 fresh COVID-19 infections and 442 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday.

With this, the total tally of COVID-19 cases in the country rose to 3,60,70,510 including 9,55,319 active cases. The daily positivity rate due to this virus in the country is 11.05 per cent. Active cases account for 2.65 per cent of the total cases.

