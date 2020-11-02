Mumbai records 42% surge in home sales in October on stamp duty cut

MUMBAI: Residential sales in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) rose 42% sequentially in October, boosted by stamp duty cut and the festival period of Navratri and Dussehra, said property consultancy Knight Frank India. On a year-on-year basis, the increase is 36%.

"At 7,929 units registered in October 2020, the residential sector of Mumbai recorded the highest ever registrations in the month of October over the last eight years," Knight Frank India said.

Registrations in September had shown a growth of 112% month-on-month and 39% year-on-year.

"One of the biggest catalysts for this growth has been the reduction of stamp duty by 300 bps, which has been further matched by developers who have offered to absorb the remainder," said Knight Frank adding that the reduction in home loan rates by banks to historic lows helped improve homebuyers’ loan eligibility and also aided growth.

Further, developers innovated on their marketing prowess to include financial benefits, discounts and easy payment options to attract buyers during the period of lockdown. Developers were also able to garner buyer interest through active use of digital platforms during this period to engage with customers.

"The lockdown confined people inside their homes. This made families realize the need for having additional rooms in their house and created a demand for upgrading to a larger house which may not have been a necessity earlier," the consultancy said.

Mumbai has witnessed a cumulative residential sale of 13,526 units after the stamp duty cut during September-October 2020. The monthly run rate in this period after the stamp duty cut is approximately 120% or 1.2 times the monthly average of 2019.

Also, despite the stamp duty cut in September, the state government’s revenue collections from stamp duty increased in October to ₹2,328 million compared to ₹1,764 million in August.

“The lowering of stamp duty has helped significantly in stimulating demand especially from the end-user consumers. As end-users are highly discerning, factors like lower home loan rates, reduction in stamp duty along with the incentives provided by the developers, have helped buyers realize greater value from their purchases," said Shishir Baijal, chairman and managing director, Knight Frank India.

