Mumbai records 646 new Covid-19 cases; 815 buildings sealed to curb spread

As many as 643 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Mumbai on Tuesday taking the cumulative total to 3,20,531, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

There are 7,536 active cases in the city currently and the growth rate is 0.23%.

In the same duration, the metropolis also saw three deaths due to the disease. The toll in the city now stands at 11,449.

In addition to this, 501 people were declared cure on Tuesday, with which, the total recoveries went up to 3,00,681. The recovery rate stands at 94%.

Containment measures

Maharashtra continues to see a surge in coronavirus infections with 6,218 new cases reported until Tuesday evening. To curb the virus spread, several districts in Maharashtra have announced lockdowns.

While Mumbai's mayor had earlier stated that a lockdown will not be implemented in the state, BMC had released a new set of stringent guidelines in view of the spike.

The BMC had said that any residential buildings with over five active cases of coronavirus would be sealed. As part of the measure, 815 buildings have been sealed in the city.

The number of sealed buildings stood at 1,305 last week.

The BMC on Sunday also collected a total fine of ₹28 lakh from 14,000 people in the city who were caught without face masks in public spaces.

Cases in Maharashtra

The state Health Department said the total count of cases reported in the state has gone up to 21,12,312, including 53,409 active cases.

The state saw 5,869 recoveries in the last 24 hours and the total number of recoveries has gone up to 20,05,851. The death toll stands at 51,857.

Maharashtra continues to be one of the worst affected states in the country. The number of new cases in the state has seen a surge over the last few weeks.

