OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Mumbai records 646 new Covid-19 cases; 815 buildings sealed to curb spread
A healthcare worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a swab sample from a resident in Mumbai (REUTERS)
A healthcare worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a swab sample from a resident in Mumbai (REUTERS)

Mumbai records 646 new Covid-19 cases; 815 buildings sealed to curb spread

2 min read . Updated: 24 Feb 2021, 09:25 AM IST Staff Writer

  • There are 7,536 active cases in the city currently and the growth rate is 0.23%
  • Maharashtra continues to see a surge in coronavirus infections with 6,218 new cases

As many as 643 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Mumbai on Tuesday taking the cumulative total to 3,20,531, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

There are 7,536 active cases in the city currently and the growth rate is 0.23%.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Amazon Aparna Purohit at Hazaratganj police station in Lucknow on Tuesday, after being ordered by the Allahabad High Court to cooperate in the ongoing investigation against the web series 'Tandav'. (ANI Photo)

Top Amazon India executive questioned by UP police over 'Tandav' video series

1 min read . 09:19 AM IST
Maharashtra continues to be one of the worst affected states in the country.

Maharashtra sees jump in Covid cases: Lockdowns, night curfew in Aurangabad to curb virus spread - Key developments

2 min read . 09:20 AM IST
A nurse prepares a Moderna coronavirus vaccine

Fauci says some Covid-19 guidelines to be relaxed soon in US

1 min read . 08:50 AM IST
The government wants to sell a near record 12.1 trillion rupees ($167 billion) of bonds in the next fiscal year to support its spending program.

Bond-market revolt endangers India’s fragile recovery

3 min read . 08:47 AM IST

In the same duration, the metropolis also saw three deaths due to the disease. The toll in the city now stands at 11,449.

Also Read | Bitter home truths for migrant workers

In addition to this, 501 people were declared cure on Tuesday, with which, the total recoveries went up to 3,00,681. The recovery rate stands at 94%.

Containment measures

Maharashtra continues to see a surge in coronavirus infections with 6,218 new cases reported until Tuesday evening. To curb the virus spread, several districts in Maharashtra have announced lockdowns.

While Mumbai's mayor had earlier stated that a lockdown will not be implemented in the state, BMC had released a new set of stringent guidelines in view of the spike.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

The BMC had said that any residential buildings with over five active cases of coronavirus would be sealed. As part of the measure, 815 buildings have been sealed in the city.

The number of sealed buildings stood at 1,305 last week.

The BMC on Sunday also collected a total fine of 28 lakh from 14,000 people in the city who were caught without face masks in public spaces.

Cases in Maharashtra

The state Health Department said the total count of cases reported in the state has gone up to 21,12,312, including 53,409 active cases.

The state saw 5,869 recoveries in the last 24 hours and the total number of recoveries has gone up to 20,05,851. The death toll stands at 51,857.

Maharashtra continues to be one of the worst affected states in the country. The number of new cases in the state has seen a surge over the last few weeks.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout