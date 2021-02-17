OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Mumbai records 721 new covid-19 cases, highest single-day spike in over a month
he Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the country’s richest civic body, on Wednesday presented a budget of ₹39,038.83 crore for 2021-22, which proposes no new taxes, but focuses on upgrading the city’s infrastructure and healthcare system in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, along with municipal schools. (HT_PRINT)
he Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the country’s richest civic body, on Wednesday presented a budget of 39,038.83 crore for 2021-22, which proposes no new taxes, but focuses on upgrading the city’s infrastructure and healthcare system in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, along with municipal schools. (HT_PRINT)

Mumbai records 721 new covid-19 cases, highest single-day spike in over a month

1 min read . Updated: 17 Feb 2021, 11:25 PM IST PTI

  • With this, the city's COVID-19 tally mounted to 3,15,751. The death toll in the city climbed to 11,426 with three new fatalities

MUMBAI : Mumbai on Wednesday recorded 721 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike since January 7, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

With this, the city's COVID-19 tally mounted to 3,15,751. The death toll in the city climbed to 11,426 with three new fatalities.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Jaishankar said India has been 'very much' at the forefront of the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic

India to gift 2 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccine to UN peacekeepers

3 min read . 10:56 PM IST
Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal says will work with US on new trade package

1 min read . 10:44 PM IST
Passenger comes out after landing from a United Kingdom flight at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai

Govt releases new SOPs for international air passengers to contain new strains

2 min read . 10:40 PM IST
Criticised heavily over Disha Ravi's arrest, the Delhi Police addressed a press meet this afternoon regarding the toolkit case.

Toolkit case: Delhi Police to probe role of UK-based woman, say officials

2 min read . 10:26 PM IST

For the last two days, the daily cases had remained below the 500-mark. More than 500 fresh cases were recorded for five straight days since February 10.

Mumbai had recorded 461 new cases on Monday and 493 on Tuesday.

The number of recovered patients also increased to 2,97,522 as 421 more were discharged from hospitals on Wednesday.

The number of active patients increased to 5,943 from 5,649 on Tuesday.

The average growth rate of COVID-19 cases in the city is 0.16 per cent and the average doubling rate is 436 days.

With 18,685 COVID-19 tests done on Wednesday, the total number of tests increased to 30,58,146.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

According to a BMC official, 8,400 persons -- 1,767 healthcare workers and 6,633 frontline workers -- were administered COVID-19 vaccine at 27 centres in the city, taking the total number of inoculated persons to 1,33,349.

Of these 8,400 people, 393 were administered the second dose. With this, the total number of those who have been administered the second dose has risen to 676.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout