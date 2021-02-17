Mumbai records 721 new covid-19 cases, highest single-day spike in over a month

MUMBAI : Mumbai on Wednesday recorded 721 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike since January 7, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

With this, the city's COVID-19 tally mounted to 3,15,751. The death toll in the city climbed to 11,426 with three new fatalities.

For the last two days, the daily cases had remained below the 500-mark. More than 500 fresh cases were recorded for five straight days since February 10.

Mumbai had recorded 461 new cases on Monday and 493 on Tuesday.

The number of recovered patients also increased to 2,97,522 as 421 more were discharged from hospitals on Wednesday.

The number of active patients increased to 5,943 from 5,649 on Tuesday.

The average growth rate of COVID-19 cases in the city is 0.16 per cent and the average doubling rate is 436 days.

With 18,685 COVID-19 tests done on Wednesday, the total number of tests increased to 30,58,146.

According to a BMC official, 8,400 persons -- 1,767 healthcare workers and 6,633 frontline workers -- were administered COVID-19 vaccine at 27 centres in the city, taking the total number of inoculated persons to 1,33,349.

Of these 8,400 people, 393 were administered the second dose. With this, the total number of those who have been administered the second dose has risen to 676.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via