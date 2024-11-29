Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Mumbai records coldest November in 8 years at 16.5°C. Cold Wave in Maharashtra? See IMD forecast

Mumbai records coldest November in 8 years at 16.5°C. Cold Wave in Maharashtra? See IMD forecast

Livemint

Mumbai experienced its lowest November temperature in eight years at 16.5 degrees Celsius, recorded by the Santacruz observatory. The previous low was 16.3 degrees Celsius in 2016.

Thane, India - November 29, 2024: With the increase in cold in Thane and Mumbai in the state, citizens are seen flocking to shops at Thane railway Station area to buy sweaters and warm clothes ,in Thane,in Mumbai, India, on, Friday, November 29, 2024. ( Praful Gangurde /HT Photo )

Mumbai recorded a minimum temperature of 16.5 degrees Celsius, its lowest in November in the last eight years, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday. This temperature was recorded by the Santacruz observatory from Thursday night till Friday morning. Before this, this weather station had recorded the minimum temperature of 16.3 degrees Celsius on November 11, 2016, said Sushma Nair, scientist at the IMD Mumbai. The Santacruz observatory records weather parameters for Mumbai's suburbs. The Colaba observatory in the metropolis, which records weather parameters for the island city, registered a minimum temperature of 21.4 degrees Celsius during the same period. Nair said there is no cold wave alert for Maharashtra from November 30 to December 3, and temperature is set to rise.

