As many as 5,542 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from Mumbai today, the lowest daily rise in infections in last four weeks. The caseload in the city stands at 6,27,651, while active cases rose to 75,740, health bulletin said.

The death toll, meanwhile, rose to 12,783 as 64 people succumbed to the diseases in the last 24 hours.

The good news is, the city saw 8,478 people recovering from the disease in the same time span, which is higher than the number of infections. Till now, 5,37,711 people have recovered from the disease in city.

The current recovery rate in Mumbai is 86% while the growth rate was 1.17%, the bulletin also said.

According to it, Mumbai has 114 containment zones in slums and chawls (old row tenements), while the number of sealed buildings in the city stood at 1,166.

With 40,298 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Mumbai went up to 52,43,734, as per the data released.

The city on Saturday recorded 5,888 new COVID-19 cases. The fall in cases on Saturday also brought down the positivity rate from 18 per cent to 15 per cent compared to the last week.

India's financial capital on March 30 had reported 4,758 COVID-19 cases, after which the figures started rising. And on April 4, showing a sudden surge, the city had reported 11,163 COVID-19 cases, the highest ever single-day spike. However, the addition since April 19 has been around the 8000 mark.

A civic official noted on Saturday, increased testing and isolation of patients along with the exodus of migrant labourers may have led to the decline.

"The strict lockdown-like measures further discouraged people from stepping out. The rising infections too must have persuaded some people to stay at home," the official said on Saturday.

In more good news, the civic body on Sunday said that it has received 1.5 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine and all vaccination centres in the city will be functional from tomorrow, news agency ANI reported. It further noted that there is a shortage of Covaxin jab, which is available only at select centres required for the second dose.

The civic body also said, all issues relating to Oxygen supply under MCGM stands resolved now. Supply situation is normal.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra government announced that it will vaccinate all its citizens free of cost. As per new agency ANI, state minister Nawab Malik said the move was discussed in the state cabinet.

(With inputs from agencies)

