Mumbai on Tuesday reported 332 new Covid-19 cases, reportedly the lowest daily count since early August. However, two more patients succumbed to the Covid-19 infection in the city, according to the accounts by the local civic body. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a bulletin said with these additions, the overall Covid-19 cases rose to 11,33,504, while the death toll increased to 19,666. Mumbai reported 252 fewer cases as compared to Monday, when it had registered 584 patients, but no fatalities linked to the infection.

