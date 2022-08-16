Mumbai records mild dip in Covid-19 cases, lowest daily count since earlier this month2 min read . 16 Aug 2022
- Mumbai logged 332 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, reportedly the lowest daily count since early August, when it had recorded 329 cases
Mumbai on Tuesday reported 332 new Covid-19 cases, reportedly the lowest daily count since early August. However, two more patients succumbed to the Covid-19 infection in the city, according to the accounts by the local civic body. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a bulletin said with these additions, the overall Covid-19 cases rose to 11,33,504, while the death toll increased to 19,666. Mumbai reported 252 fewer cases as compared to Monday, when it had registered 584 patients, but no fatalities linked to the infection.
Meanwhile, earlier this month, on August 2, the financial capital had recorded 329 cases. As per the bulletin, the new Covid-19 cases were detected after 3,499 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count of tests to 1,79,60,944, while just a day before, 7,258 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the city.
The BMC further noted that Mumbai's tally of recuperated cases rose to 1,108,767 after 477 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, leaving the city with 5,071 active cases, adding that the city has a coronavirus recovery rate of 97.8 per cent Of the 332 new Covid-19 cases, only 31 patients were symptomatic. According to the bulletin, the growth rate of Covid-19 stood at 0.064 per cent between August 9 and August 15, while the case doubling rate was 1,066 days.
Meanwhile, the state of Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 836 fresh coronavirus cases, down by 353 from a day ago, while two more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, the health department said. With these additions, the state's overall coronavirus tally rose to 80,74,365, while the death toll increased to 1,48,174, said the department in a bulletin.
Additionally, on Monday, the state had recorded 1,189 coronavirus cases and one fatality, while Mumbai registered 332 fresh cases and accounted for both the coronavirus-related fatalities recorded in the state in the last 24 hours. The state's coronavirus fatality rate stood at 1.83 per cent, while the recovery rate was 98.02 per cent. According to the bulletin, 1,224 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours.
(With inputs from PTI)
