Mumbai's coronavirus tally reached 5,20,214 on Sunday with the record addition of 9,989 cases, while the death toll reached 12,017 as 58 patients died, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The number of deaths reported on Sunday is the highest in months, the data shared by the civic body said.

The country's financial capital has 92,464 active cases.

As per the data, the BMC carried out 52,159 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours, taking its overall test count to 4610789.

The active COVID-19 cases in India breached the 11 lakh-mark for the first time after a record high of 1.52 lakh new infections while a massive vaccination push, dubbed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the beginning of another major war against coronavirus, was launched on Sunday in a bid to abate the surge.

The active caseload till now was at its lowest at 1,35,926 on February 12 and at its highest at 10,17,754 on September 18, 2020.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via