Mumbai records nearly 8,000 new covid-19 cases, 970 buildings sealed1 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2021, 08:31 PM IST
- For the second time since the start of the month, Mumbai has witnessed less than 8,500 daily COVID-19 cases in a day.
Mumbai on Tuesday recorded 7,898 new COVID-19 cases, after recording the lowest single-day count in April a day, while 26 more patients succumbed to the infection, the city civic body said.
According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) updated data, 7,898 fresh infections took the financial capital's COVID-19 caseload to 5,35,017, while the death toll jumped to 12,086.
For the second time since the start of the month, Mumbai has witnessed less than 8,500 daily COVID-19 cases in a day.
On April 1, Mumbai recorded 8,646 cases, while the all-time high (so far) was recorded on April 4 at 11,163. On three days in April, the daily count had crossed the 10,000-mark.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.