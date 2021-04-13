Mumbai records nearly 8,000 new covid-19 cases, 970 buildings sealed

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mumbai on Tuesday recorded 7,898 new COVID-19 cases, after recording the lowest single-day count in April a day, while 26 more patients succumbed to the infection, the city civic body said.

For the second time since the start of the month, Mumbai has witnessed less than 8,500 daily COVID-19 cases in a day.

On April 1, Mumbai recorded 8,646 cases, while the all-time high (so far) was recorded on April 4 at 11,163. On three days in April, the daily count had crossed the 10,000-mark.

