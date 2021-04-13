Subscribe
Home >News >India >Mumbai records nearly 8,000 new covid-19 cases, 970 buildings sealed

Mumbai records nearly 8,000 new covid-19 cases, 970 buildings sealed

BMC health worker collects a nasal sample from a passenger for Covid Antigen test at Dadar station, in Dadar.
1 min read . 08:31 PM IST Staff Writer

  • For the second time since the start of the month, Mumbai has witnessed less than 8,500 daily COVID-19 cases in a day.

Mumbai on Tuesday recorded 7,898 new COVID-19 cases, after recording the lowest single-day count in April a day, while 26 more patients succumbed to the infection, the city civic body said.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) updated data, 7,898 fresh infections took the financial capital's COVID-19 caseload to 5,35,017, while the death toll jumped to 12,086.

For the second time since the start of the month, Mumbai has witnessed less than 8,500 daily COVID-19 cases in a day.

On April 1, Mumbai recorded 8,646 cases, while the all-time high (so far) was recorded on April 4 at 11,163. On three days in April, the daily count had crossed the 10,000-mark.

