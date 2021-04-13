Mumbai records nearly 8,000 new covid-19 cases, 970 buildings sealed

Mumbai records nearly 8,000 new covid-19 cases, 970 buildings sealed1 min read . 08:31 PM IST
- For the second time since the start of the month, Mumbai has witnessed less than 8,500 daily COVID-19 cases in a day.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Mumbai on Tuesday recorded 7,898 new COVID-19 cases, after recording the lowest single-day count in April a day, while 26 more patients succumbed to the infection, the city civic body said.
Mumbai on Tuesday recorded 7,898 new COVID-19 cases, after recording the lowest single-day count in April a day, while 26 more patients succumbed to the infection, the city civic body said.
According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) updated data, 7,898 fresh infections took the financial capital's COVID-19 caseload to 5,35,017, while the death toll jumped to 12,086.
According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) updated data, 7,898 fresh infections took the financial capital's COVID-19 caseload to 5,35,017, while the death toll jumped to 12,086.
For the second time since the start of the month, Mumbai has witnessed less than 8,500 daily COVID-19 cases in a day.
On April 1, Mumbai recorded 8,646 cases, while the all-time high (so far) was recorded on April 4 at 11,163. On three days in April, the daily count had crossed the 10,000-mark.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.