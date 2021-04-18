Mumbai today reported 8,479 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 5,79,311, while 53 more patients succumbed to the infection, the city civic body said.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) updated data, the new cases took the overall COVID-19 tally in the financial capital to 5,79,311, while the death toll rose to 12,347.

Mumbai's highest one-day case count so far is 11,163, reported on April 4. Also, 8,078 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the number of recovered cases to 4,78,039, the civic body said.

The current recovery rate in Mumbai is 82% while the growth rate was 1.60%, it said. The number of active cases in the financial capital of the country is at 87,698.

According to the BMC, Mumbai has 100 containment zones in slums and chawls (old row tenements), while the number of sealed buildings in the city stood at 1,188.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Sunday said that no COVID-19 patient died in the state-run hospitals due to the shortage of medical oxygen.

He also said most of the COVID-19 fatalities have occurred due to the delay on part of patients in seeking proper medical treatment.

Tope termed "false" the media reports that the shortage of medical oxygen resulted in the death of COVID-19 patients in some parts of the state.

"I have received reports from (government) hospitals in the state. No COVID-19 patient died due to the shortage of oxygen in these hospitals," he told reporters.

Earlier this week, kin of 10 COVID-19 patients who died at two hospitals in Palghar district neighbouring Mumbai had alleged that a shortage of oxygen led to the deaths.

Civic authorities in Palghar and the management of the medical facilities had denied these allegations.

Tope attributed most COVID-19 fatalities due to late admission in hospitals.

"Especially in rural areas, coronavirus positive patients are being traditionally treated by local doctors," he said.

Tope further said that people showing specific symptoms should get themselves tested for coronavirus without delay and seek medical treatment.

He also appealed to eligible people to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

"There are 4,200 vaccination centres in Maharashtra where eligible people can go and get themselves inoculated," the health minister said.

Tope also appreciated doctors and frontline workers for their efforts and dedication during the pandemic.

