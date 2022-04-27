Maharashtra's capital city Mumbai's Covid cases soared yet another day, as the city reported 112 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday.

Wednesday's addition took the tally of active cases in the city to 563.

Mumbai also reported zero Covid related fatalities in the past twenty four hours. The death toll due to the disease remained unchanged at 19,562.

See Mumbai's Covid numbers here

Mumbai reports 112 fresh infections of COVID19 today; Active cases at 563 pic.twitter.com/DG1dC1TgXq — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2022

According to the official bulletin, Mumbai also conducted 9,478 Covid tests in the past one day.

As many as 102 more people tested positive for Covid-19 across Mumbai in the last 24 hours, taking the infection tally to 10,59,433, said the city civic department on Tuesday.

This is the biggest jump in new coronavirus infections in the metropolitan since 27 February, when it had logged 103 cases. Thereafter, the city has been recording new cases in double-digits, barring 2 March when 100 infections were reported.

Notably, the daily Covid-19 cases more than doubled in the last three days in Mumbai. On Sunday, the city had registered 45 cases.