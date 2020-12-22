OPEN APP
Mumbai: A worker dressed as Santa Claus sanitizes the area around Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, in Mumbai. (PTI)
Mumbai records season's lowest minimum temperature so far

1 min read . Updated: 22 Dec 2020, 11:45 AM IST PTI

  • Apart from the metropolis, several other parts of Maharashtra also reported a drop in night temperatures, IMD official said
  • Besides Mumbai and its neighbouring areas, the chill was also felt in parts of central Maharashtra and Vidarbha

Mumbai: Mumbai on Tuesday recorded the season's lowest temperature so far at 16 degrees Celsius, an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Apart from the metropolis, several other parts of Maharashtra also reported a drop in night temperatures, resulting in chill and cool breeze in those areas, he said.

On Tuesday, the Santacruz observatory in the western suburbs here recorded a minimum temperature of 16 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal, IMD Mumbai's deputy director general K S Hosalikar said.

Thane, adjoining Mumbai, recorded a minimum temperature 18 degrees Celsius, he said.

Besides Mumbai and its neighbouring areas, the chill was also felt in parts of central Maharashtra and Vidarbha.

According to the IMD, the minimum temperature in Pune was 8.1 degrees Celsius, while it was 8.4 degrees Celsius in Nashik and 9 degrees Celsius in Jalgaon.

Nagpur recorded a minimum temperature of 8.6 degrees Celsius, Akola-9.6 degrees Celsius and Gondia-7.8 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

Aurangabad recorded a minimum temperature of 9.2 degrees Celsius, Parbhani 7.6 degrees Celsius, Beed-10.1 degrees Celsius and Osmanabad-11.4 degrees Celsius, it said.

In western Maharashtra, Kolhapur had a minimum temperature of 11.4 degrees Celsius, Sangli- 12.6 degrees Celsius and Satara-9 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper

