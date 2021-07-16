Mumbai received 253.3 mm rainfall in the just 24 hours on Thursday/Friday which is city’s third highest single-day rainfall in July in the last 12 years, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

This 24-hour spell (ending Friday 8 am) was recorded by IMD’s Santacruz observatory in the state capital.

On July 15, 2009, Mumbai had received 274.1 mm rainfall, while on July 2, 2019, it had recorded 376.2 mm rainfall, the IMD records showed.

Another observatory in Mumbai - Colaba - however recorded only 12.8 mm rainfall during 24-hour period till Friday morning.

Both the observatories also pointed out that Mumbai has received more rains than its average rainfall.

The Santacruz observatory has reported a departure of 609.1 mm rainfall as it has recorded 1,544.9 mm rainfall since June 1. Similarly, the Colaba weather station has reported a departure of 132.68 mm rainfall as it has received 1,068.4 mm rainfall since June 1.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday that moderate to intense spell of rain is likely in Mumbai in the next few hours.

In a tweet, the IMD also informed that over the last 24 hours, the city recorded about 25 cm of rain.

"Extremely Heavy Rainfall observed during the last 24 hours over Mumbai (Santacruz) - 25 cm. Moderate to Intense spell likely to continue over Mumbai during next 3 hours," the IMD tweeted.

Heavy monsoon rains in Mumbai have caused waterlogging in parts of the city and also led to the diversion of traffic routes in several areas.

Due to heavy rains, railway tracks were waterlogged and on the slow line near Kurla-Vidyavihar, trains are running 20-25 minutes late.

Meanwhile, Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai has predicted "light to moderate rain in city and suburbs with the possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places" for the next 24 hours.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.