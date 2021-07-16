On July 15, 2009, Mumbai had received 274.1 mm rainfall, while on July 2, 2019, it had recorded 376.2 mm rainfall, the IMD records showed.
Another observatory in Mumbai - Colaba - however recorded only 12.8 mm rainfall during 24-hour period till Friday morning.
Both the observatories also pointed out that Mumbai has received more rains than its average rainfall.
The Santacruz observatory has reported a departure of 609.1 mm rainfall as it has recorded 1,544.9 mm rainfall since June 1. Similarly, the Colaba weather station has reported a departure of 132.68 mm rainfall as it has received 1,068.4 mm rainfall since June 1.
Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday that moderate to intense spell of rain is likely in Mumbai in the next few hours.
In a tweet, the IMD also informed that over the last 24 hours, the city recorded about 25 cm of rain.