Mumbai reels under acute shortage of healthcare infra as covid cases rise

Additionally, the BMC said that it has decided to operationalize 1100 additional covid beds at covid centers and hospitals including 125 ICUs in the next seven days. BMC has so far added 325 additional ICU beds in various hospitals in Mumbai and the number of ICU beds has gone up to 2466 now. The total number of covid beds on the online bed allotment dashboard has gone to 19,151 comprising 141 hospitals of which presently 3777 beds are vacant, according to BMC. "In Mumbai, 70% of health infrastructure is in the private segment. Plus beds are being added and arrangements being made for ventilators and oxygen. But in tier-two towns which are at the mercy of government hospitals only, the situation needs serious monitoring," said a senior government doctor. At present, 75% of the 20,250 ICU beds are filled and 40% of the 67,000 oxygen beds are filled. Beds are not available in about 11 to 12 districts. He also said that isolation beds have been arranged in the railway bogies at Nandurbar at the request of the Railways, the chief minister's office said on Sunday.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}