Mumbai reflects ‘the best of India’: MEA on choosing it for UNSC meet

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is set to hold a meeting on counter terrorism at Mumbai's iconic Taj Hotel in Mumbai and Delhi on 28 and 29 October. This time the UNSC meet us hosted by India at Taj Hotel which holds a special significance as one of the sites of the 2008 terror attack.
Citing reason for the committee choosing to hold the meeting in Mumbai, external affairs secretary Sanjay Verma said the city reflects ‘the best of India’ in terms of economic development in recent years, especially after what it went through in 2008.
“The larger purpose of this unprecedented meeting of the Counter-Terrorism Committee in Mumbai will resonate with rest of the world because what happened in 2008 was an attack on what would be the identity of India in financial and commercial space," HT quoted Verma as saying.
“A city which reflects the best of India in terms of its economic development in recent years. The fact that the CTC has agreed to begin its deliberations in Mumbai is a message in itself," he noted.
