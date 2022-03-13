OPEN APP
Ina relief to Mumbai residents, the city police has decided that no citizen will be called to the police station for passport verification. Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey took to Twitter to inform thea Mumbai residents about the latest reform. He wrote, "#PassportVerification. We have decided no citizen will be called to the police station in Mumbai except in exceptional cases of documents being incomplete, etc. If not followed do report".

A user further raised a query on Pandey's tweet, asking how the verification process will be completed. To which the police commissioner responded saying that the local police station will send a constable to the residence of the citizen for verification. “Constable who comes to your house does all the work. He is competent. You may get called in only if there is a discrepancy but not as a norm," the Mumbai police commissioner wrote on Twitter.

 

The decision by the top cop was hailed by the netizens, who thanked the commissioner for the initiative.

