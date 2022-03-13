Ina relief to Mumbai residents, the city police has decided that no citizen will be called to the police station for passport verification. Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey took to Twitter to inform thea Mumbai residents about the latest reform. He wrote, "#PassportVerification. We have decided no citizen will be called to the police station in Mumbai except in exceptional cases of documents being incomplete, etc. If not followed do report".

#PassportVerification. We have decided no citizen will be called to police station in Mumbai except in exceptional cases of documents being incomplete etc. If not followed do report🙏 — Sanjay Pandey (@sanjayp_1) March 12, 2022

A user further raised a query on Pandey's tweet, asking how the verification process will be completed. To which the police commissioner responded saying that the local police station will send a constable to the residence of the citizen for verification. “Constable who comes to your house does all the work. He is competent. You may get called in only if there is a discrepancy but not as a norm," the Mumbai police commissioner wrote on Twitter.

Then sir how would the verification would happen without being present in front of inspector with documents — Kedar Rudraprayag (@kedar_Rudar) March 12, 2022

Constable who comes to your house does all the work. He is competent. You may get called in only if there is a discrepancy but not as a norm — Sanjay Pandey (@sanjayp_1) March 12, 2022

The decision by the top cop was hailed by the netizens, who thanked the commissioner for the initiative.

