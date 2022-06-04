Mumbai reports biggest Covid-19 jump since 31 January, active tally at 4,294

Mumbai reports biggest Covid-19 jump since 31 January, active tally at 4,2942 min read . 08:55 PM IST
Overall, Maharashtra on Saturday reported 1,357 new Covid cases. This is the third consecutive day when the state has seen more than 1,000 cases
As many as 889 more people – highest across Maharashtra – tested positive for Covid-19 across Mumbai in the last 24 hours, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday.
Navi Mumbai municipal corporation reported 104 new cases while Thane and Pune city added 91 and 68 cases, respectively.
The city had recorded 846 cases on 4 February, after which the cases declined.
The growth rate of the virus in Mumbai between 28 May and 3 June is 0.049% and the doubling rate is 1,396 days.
Further, the sole death due to the disease in the state was reported from the metropolis.
Mumbai currently has 4,294 active Covid-19 cases after 329 patients recuperated in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 10,45,035. The overall recovery rate of the city is 98%.
Overall, Maharashtra on Saturday reported 1,357 new coronavirus infections. This is the third consecutive day when the state has seen more than 1,000 cases.
The caseload in the state increased to 78,91,703 while death toll reached 1,47,865.
Maharashtra now has 5,888 active cases now after 595 people recovered during the day, which raised the tally of recovered patients to 77,37,950. The case recovery rate stands at 98.0% while the fatality rate is 1.87%.
As many as 31,083 coronavirus tests were carried out since the previous evening, taking the tally of samples tested so far to 8,10,35,276.
Meanwhile, due to a sudden spike in cases, state health minister Rajesh Tope said earlier in the day that masks have not been made compulsory in the state so far, but it was advisable to use them.
“Although the letter by the health ministry says the use of masks is a must, it is in fact an appeal to people to wear masks. No action will be taken against those who don't wear them," said Tope.
He also pointed that though the cases are on the rise, hospitalisations are still very low, indicating that infections are very mild.
The state health department on Friday issued a letter to district and civic authorities, asking them to ramp up testing and advising people to wear masks in enclosed spaces such as trains, buses, cinemas, auditoriums, offices, hospitals, colleges and schools.
