OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Mumbai reports 1,145 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths in last 24 hours
A health worker wearing a PPE kit collects a swab sample of a Metro worker for the COVID-19 test, at Siddhivinayak in Mumbai on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
A health worker wearing a PPE kit collects a swab sample of a Metro worker for the COVID-19 test, at Siddhivinayak in Mumbai on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

Mumbai reports 1,145 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths in last 24 hours

1 min read . Updated: 25 Feb 2021, 10:38 PM IST ANI

Mumbai reported 1,145 new COVID-19 cases, 463 recoveries, and five deaths in the last 24 hours, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Thursday.

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Mumbai reported 1,145 new COVID-19 cases, 463 recoveries, and five deaths in the last 24 hours, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Thursday.

With the addition of new infections, the cumulative COVID-19 cases in the city reached 3,22,843 including 3,01,520 recoveries and 11,458 deaths.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
The tribunal heard the resolution plan submitted by the winning bidder Kalrock-Jalan Consortium for grounded Jet Airways. Photo: Mint

NCLT grants more time to DGCA for responding on Jet Airways slots

1 min read . 10:26 PM IST
The Authority has been assessing the economic position both at global level and at the Indian context, in general and the insurance sector in particular

Irdai withdraws circular on dividends for FY20

1 min read . 10:06 PM IST
Covid-19 vaccination: Get yourself registered on Co-win from March 1

Covid-19 vaccination: Those eligible in next phase can register on Co-Win app from 1 March

2 min read . 10:02 PM IST
The total active cases and recoveries are 51,879 and 9,92,372 respectively, said Kerala Government in a statement.

Kerala records 3,677 new covid-19 cases

1 min read . 09:56 PM IST

At present, the total number of active cases in the city stands at 8,997.

The recovery rate in Mumbai is 94 per cent. The city has 13 active containment zones currently.

As per the ministry, India recorded 16,738 new daily cases in the last 24 hours with 89.57 per cent of the new cases being reported from seven states.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout