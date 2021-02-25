Mumbai reports 1,145 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths in last 24 hours

Mumbai reports 1,145 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths in last 24 hours1 min read . Updated: 25 Feb 2021, 10:38 PM IST
Mumbai reported 1,145 new COVID-19 cases, 463 recoveries, and five deaths in the last 24 hours, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Thursday.
With the addition of new infections, the cumulative COVID-19 cases in the city reached 3,22,843 including 3,01,520 recoveries and 11,458 deaths.
At present, the total number of active cases in the city stands at 8,997.
The recovery rate in Mumbai is 94 per cent. The city has 13 active containment zones currently.
As per the ministry, India recorded 16,738 new daily cases in the last 24 hours with 89.57 per cent of the new cases being reported from seven states.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
