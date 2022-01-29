As many as 1,411 more people tested positive for Covid-19 across Mumbai in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 10,44,470, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday.

Around 87%, or 1,227 of the total fresh cases, were asymptomatic.

Further, 11 more patients lost their lives to the disease. With this, the death toll due to Covid-19 in Mumbai has gone up to 16,602.

On Thursday, 1,312 new Covid-19 cases and ten deaths had been reported in Mumbai.

In addition to this, 3,547 more patients recovered from the infection in the same duration, taking the total number of discharges to 10,12,921 and the recovery rate to 97%.

Since the previous evening, 187 patients were hospitalised and 43 of them were put on oxygen support. Also, only 2,434 of the total 37,577 hospital beds reserved for coronavirus patients are occupied at present.

There are 12,187 active cases in the city currently. The doubling rate has reached 322 Days and the growth rate (from 22 to 28 January) is 0.21%.

No containment zones are currently present in chawls and slums of Mumbai. However, 13 buildings are sealed by the civic body.

This comes as Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope asserted during the day that the peak of the Covid-19 third wave is over in the state as infections are reducing in cities like Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar, which were the worst-hit.

"Yes, I can say that peak of the third wave has over now because Covid-19 cases are reducing in cities like Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar where the situation was worst during the recent wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Although in some parts of Maharashtra still, the cases are moving upward," Tope was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"However, in the cities like Nashik, Nagpur, Pune, Aurangabad number is still rising but there is no reason to worry even in these places because infected people are getting cured in 5 to 7 days with simple treatment and medicines," he added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.