Mumbai on Tuesday reported 135 fresh COVID cases and 2 fatalities due to the infection, a civic official said. This comes a day after the city saw less than 100 COVID19 cases for the first time after 17th April 2020. On Monday, the city reported 96 fresh cases and 1 death. Currently, the positivity rate stands at 0.64% and no buildings are currently sealed.

With 135 new cases today, the caseload in the metropolis now stands at 10,55,792 and the COVID-19 death toll is 16,690. Of the new cases, 85%, or 115 cases, of the 135 detected during the day were asymptomatic, with just 20 patients requiring hospital admission and eight needing oxygen support in the last 24 hours. The active tally in the city stood at 1,315 and just 781 of the 36,248 beds earmarked for COVID-19 treatment are currently occupied, the official said.

Meanwhile, with 233 being discharged after treatment, the count of recoveries went up to 10,34,914 in Mumbai, which was 98% of the tally.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data showed 20,889 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, some 4,000 more than those conducted on the previous day, taking the overall number of tests here to 1,60,66,326.

