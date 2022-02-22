Mumbai reports 135 new Covid cases, 2 deaths in 24 hours

With 135 new cases today, the caseload in the metropolis now stands at 10,55,792 and the COVID-19 death toll is 16,690. Of the new cases, 85%, or 115 cases, of the 135 detected during the day were asymptomatic, with just 20 patients requiring hospital admission and eight needing oxygen support in the last 24 hours. The active tally in the city stood at 1,315 and just 781 of the 36,248 beds earmarked for COVID-19 treatment are currently occupied, the official said.