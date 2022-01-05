Mumbai reports 15,166 new COVID cases in 24 hrs; nearly 50% higher than Tuesday

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Mumbai on Wednesday reported 15,166 fresh COVID-19 cases, i.e. a sharp 50% rise from yesterday's tally. On Tuesday, the financial capital reported 10,860 cases. And a total of 8,082 cases were logged on Monday. With this, the cumulative total for coronavirus reached 833,626 and the active count in the city touched 61,923.

Of the 15,166 cases reported, 13195 cases (87%) are asymptomatic, while 1218 people have been hospitalised.

City also saw 3 deaths in the same time span that pushed the toll to 16,348. Meanwhile, 714 discharges today took the recovery total to 752,726.

A total of 60,014 swab samples were tested today.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said that 100% lockdown is not required as of now, but stressed on the need to impose Covid-related curbs wherever there is crowding.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with the Maharashtra's Covid-19 Task Force and officials of the health, planning and finance departments, the state health minister said Maharashtra has reported more than 16,000 cases on Tuesday, and the number could rise to 25,000 on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with the Maharashtra's Covid-19 Task Force and officials of the health, planning and finance departments, the state health minister said Maharashtra has reported more than 16,000 cases on Tuesday, and the number could rise to 25,000 on Wednesday.

