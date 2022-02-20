As many as 167 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours across Mumbai , taking the cumulative tally to 10,55,561, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday.

The civic body also said that 147 of the new cases of cases detected, or 88%, were asymptomatic, adding that, in the last 24 hours, only 19 patients were hospitalized and five needed oxygen support.

On Saturday, the metropolis had recorded 201 cases and one fatality.

In addition to this, no Covid-19 fatalities were reported in the city during the day. The death toll in Mumbai stands at 16,687.

Further, civic data also showed that the caseload doubling time had decreased from 3,097 days. The city continued to remain clear of containment zones and sealed buildings.

Only 819 of the 36,317 hospital beds earmarked for Covid-19 treatment are currently occupied.

Civic data revealed that 28,978 Covid-19 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, which had taken the overall number of samples examined so far to 1,60,28961.

The discharge of 286 people took the recovery count to 10,34,493. The recovery rate in Mumbai stands at 98% and there are 1,511 active cases left in the city.

