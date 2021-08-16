Mumbai reports 190 Covid cases in single-day rise, lowest since April 2020

Mumbai on Monday reported as many as 190 new coronavirus cases, the lowest since April 2020, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said today. With today's count, the total number of cases reached 7,39,526. Currently, Mumbai has 2,749 active cases.

Meanwhile, a total of three COVID-related fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours, and with that the toll reached 15,992. In the same time span, 271 patients were discharged from the hospitals and with that overall number of recovered patients increased to 7,18,354.

BMC officials also said, Mumbai's case doubling rate has climbed to 1,966 days, while the average growth rate of COVID-19 cases for the period between August 9 and 15 was 0.04 per cent.

With 26,484 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the cumulative number of tests reached 86,78,746, the official said.

Notably, the daily COVID-19 cases have dipped below the 200-mark in Mumbai for the first time since April 2020, whereas for the third time this month, the city logged three fatalities in a day.

Earlier on August 3 and 9, the city had reported three fatalities on each day. Also, for the third consecutive day, slums and 'chawls' (old row tenements) in Mumbai remained free of containment zones, while the number of sealed buildings came down to 21.

On Sunday, the financial capital reported 267 cases and four deaths.

This year, Mumbai reported the highest daily cases at 11,163 on April 4, while most deaths in a day - at 90 - were witnessed on May 1 during the second wave of the pandemic.

