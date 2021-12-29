MUMBAI : The finance capital of India on Wednesday reported 2510 positive cases for the coronavirus infection, a 70% jump from the previous day.

The capital city of Maharashtra also reported one death and 251 recoveries.

The total positive cases in the city now stands at 775808 and the total active cases in the city stands at 8060.

The total number of deaths in the city also went up to 16375.

The city's 251 recovered patients added to the total of 748788 recovered and discharged patients.

Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor has also reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus infection for the second time. His sister Anshula Kapoor, who turned a year older is also said to have been infected.

Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor has also reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus infection for the second time. His sister Anshula Kapoor, who turned a year older is also said to have been infected.

Earlier producer Rhea Kapoor, also the cousin of Arjun Kapoor, and her husband confirmed that they had tested positive for coronavirus infection despite being 'careful.

Earlier in the day Maharashtra cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray had convened a meeting with civic officials to discuss further course of action.

“Last week we were reporting 150 cases per day, now we are reporting around 2000 cases per day. Mumbai may cross 2000 per day cases today," New agency ANI quoted Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aditya Thackeray saying.

The Maharashtra government also released detailed guidelines for low key New Year celebrations amid rising Covid cases.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope expressed concern over the rise in the number of fresh as well as active Covid cases and termed it as an “alarming situation". In the last 8-10 days, the active cases in the state stood in the range of 5,000-6,000. However, on Tuesday, the state had 11,492 active cases.

