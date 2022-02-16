As many as 255 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours across Mumbai , taking the cumulative tally to 10,54,732, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday.

The civic body also said that 232 of the new cases of cases detected, or 91%, were asymptomatic, adding that, in the last 24 hours, only 23 patients were hospitalized and nine needed oxygen support.

The city has seen less than 300 new coronavirus infections for the third consecutive day. Mumbai's case positivity rate stands at 0.83%.

In addition to this, no Covid-19 fatalities were reported in the city during the day. Prior to this, Mumbai had not reported any fatality on 2 January. The death toll in Mumbai stands at 16,685.

Further, civic data also showed that the caseload doubling time had decreased from 2,301 days on Tuesday to 2,205 days on Wednesday. The city continued to remain clear of containment zones and sealed buildings for the seventh consecutive day.

Only 936 of the 36,436 hospital beds earmarked for Covid-19 treatment are currently occupied.

Civic data revealed that 30,371 Covid-19 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, nearly 5,000 more than the previous day, which had taken the overall number of samples examined so far to 1,58,90,587.

The discharge of 439 people took the recovery count to 10,33,071. The recovery rate in Mumbai stands at 98% and there are 2,115 active cases left in the city.

The overall growth rate of Covid-19 cases for the period between 9 to 15 February was 0.03%.

On 7 January, amid the third wave of the pandemic, Mumbai had seen a record 20,971 cases. Last year, the city had reported the highest 11,163 daily cases on 4 April, while the highest 90 fatalities were witnessed on 1 May.

