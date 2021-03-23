Mumbai's COVID-19 tally rose by 3,512 on Tuesday to touch 3,36,426, while the death toll increased by 8 and the recovery count by 1,203, BMC informed in its daily bulletin.

Mumbai has so far seen 11,600 deaths and 3,29,234 people getting discharged, leaving it with 27,672 active cases, the release added.

The daily bulletin added that the recovery rate of Mumbai stands at 90%. Mumbai has 363 sealed buildings till Tuesday.

The overall number of tests in Mumbai went up to 37,54,100 on Tuesday.

Over 2.7 lakh people were administered the COVID-19 vaccine in Maharashtra on Monday, raising the total number of people inoculated in the state to 45,91,401, an official from the health department said on Tuesday.

As per a report released by the health department, as many as 2,76,354 persons received the jab during the day.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via