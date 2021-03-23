Mumbai reports 3,512 Covid cases in last 24 hrs, 363 buildings sealed

Mumbai has so far seen 11,600 deaths and 3,29,234 people getting discharged

Mumbai's COVID-19 tally rose by 3,512 on Tuesday to touch 3,36,426, while the death toll increased by 8 and the recovery count by 1,203, BMC informed in its daily bulletin.

The daily bulletin added that the recovery rate of Mumbai stands at 90%. Mumbai has 363 sealed buildings till Tuesday.

The overall number of tests in Mumbai went up to 37,54,100 on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Over 2.7 lakh people were administered the COVID-19 vaccine in Maharashtra on Monday, raising the total number of people inoculated in the state to 45,91,401, an official from the health department said on Tuesday.

As per a report released by the health department, as many as 2,76,354 persons received the jab during the day.

