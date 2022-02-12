Maharashtra's capital city Mumbai on Saturday reported 349 new Covid-19 cases in the past twenty four hours.

635 people recovered from the deadly coronavirus and were discharged in the past twenty four hours taking the total to 10,31,304.

Saturday's addition takes the tally for total active cases in the city to 2,925.

The test positivity rate in the city also dipped below 0.88%.

This was the sixth consecutive day when Mumbai's fresh coronavirus infections have remained below 500.

The city is also clear of containment zones and sealed buildings for the second consecutive day.

As many as 367 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours across Mumbai, taking the cumulative tally to 10,53,413, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday.

In signs that the pandemic may be ebbing, civic data showed that the caseload doubling time had increased from 949 days on Thursday to 1,055 days on Friday.

