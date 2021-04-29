Mumbai reported over 4,000 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, the lowest one-day rise since more than a month, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. 4,192 fresh cases were reported in Mumbai today, taking the active cases tally to 64,018 in the city. 82 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

It pushed the city's caseload to 6,44,699. With 82 fatalities, the death toll in the city due to the pandemic reached 13,072. As many as 5,650 people were discharged from hospitals, taking the total recoveries to 5,66,051.

As many as 38,484 coronavirus tests were carried out, taking the tally to 53,80,473.

On the other hand, Maharashtra on Thursday reported over 66,000 cases in the last 24 hours. The state logged 66,159 new cases, taking the active cases tally to 6,70,301. 771 deaths were reported in the state in the last 24 hours, according to the health bulletin. 68,537 patients were discharged today.

Amid a massive surge in both novel coronavirus cases and deaths in the state, the state government on Thursday extended the current Covid-19 restrictions till May 15 till 7 am. "Executive Committee, hereby extends all the restrictions that have been imposed vide Break the Chain' orders dated 13th April and 21st April, 2021 along with all additions and clarifications issued thereof in the State till7 AM on 15th May, 2021," the order said.

