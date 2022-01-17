Maharashtra's capital city Mumbai on Monday reported 5,956 new Covid-19 cases in the past twenty four hours, 1939 less than Sunday.

According to the civic body data the number of new infected patients has been decreasing for the last four days.

Earlier Covid Task force official Dr Shashank Joshi had explained that 6000 to 7000 Covid-19 cases would be detected in Mumbai today as a result of ‘Sunday Effect’.

COVID19 | Mumbai reports 5,956 new cases & 12 deaths today; Active cases 50,757 pic.twitter.com/fY5v20qbiq — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2022

The financial capital of India also saw 12 Covid related deaths deaths today taking the total tally to 16469.

The active cases tally in the city is now 50,757.

Mumbai's daily new infections fell below 10,000 on Sunday for the first time since early this month.

The financial capital reported 7,895 infections late on Sunday, Mumbai civic body said.

On Monday, 15551 people recovered from the novel coronavirus and were discharged from hospitals.

47574 were tested in the city in the past 24 hours.

83% or 4944 of the total covid-19 positive patients detected in Mumbai were asymptomatic.

There are no active containment zones , slums or chawls in the city. However, there are 47 active sealed buildings at the moment, according to the official bulletin.

The city's recovery rate stands at 93%.

Due to the current Covid-19 situation in Mumbai, marriage registration service has been temporarily stopped in Mumbai, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The service will be restarted soon with the facility of appointment, date and time. Mumbai civic body is also exploring the provision of a video KYC option.

