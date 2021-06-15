Mumbai reports 575 new Covid-19 cases, 14 deaths in 24 hours

With 23,681 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Mumbai went up to 66,64,322. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data showed that the average growth rate of cases between June 8 and June 14 had dipped to 0.9 per cent, while the time taken for the caseload to double was now 702 days. A civic official said the city now has 19 containment zones and 86 sealed buildings.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}