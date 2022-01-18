Mumbai on Tuesday reported 6,149 new cases, 193 infections more than yesterday's tally. With this, the city's active tally reached 44,084, while the cumulative total reached 1,011,967. Of the new cases, 5165 patients are said to be asymptomatic.

Currently, there are 44,084 patients.

The maximum city also 7 deaths today, with this the toll reached 16,476. In the same time span, the city also saw 12,810 recoveries taking the recovery total to 948,744.

47,700 were tested in the city in the past 24 hours.

