India's financial capital Mumbai on Saturday detected 6,347 fresh cases of Covid-19 – a 12% hike as compared to Friday – and one death due to the virus, according to a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin.

Out of the total, 5,712 patients are asymptomatic and 451 have recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. The active caseload in the city now stands at 22,334.

With this, the cumulative cases in Mumbai rose to 7,91,457 and the number of recoveries has gone up to 7,50,158.

The recovery rate in the city is at 95% and the doubling rate is 251 days.

On 31 December, the city had recorded 5,631 Covid-19 cases.

This comes as the civic body said earlier in the day that 55% out of 282 samples of coronavirus patients from Mumbai sent for genome sequencing have tested positive for the Omicron variant.

This was the seventh batch of samples sent to a lab at the Kasturba Hospital of the BMC and the National Institute of Virology, Pune.

Out of 282 samples, 156 (55%) were found to be of Omicron variant, 89 (32%) of Delta Derivative and 37 (13%) of Delta variant. Only one of these patients, a senior citizen infected with the Delta Derivative, died.

Further, only 17 of these 282 patients needed hospitalization. Nine of the hospitalized patients had Omicron infections.

"None of these Omicron patients showed any symptoms. In addition, they did not need oxygen supply or admission to ICU," the civic body said.

Nevertheless, people should not let their guard down and should take precautions, the BMC added. Of the 17 patients who were hospitalized, 10 had taken both doses of vaccines, three had taken only one dose, and four had not taken even one dose.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai police on Friday issued an order prohibiting people from visiting beaches, open grounds, sea faces, promenades, gardens, parks or similar public places between 5 pm and 5 am from Saturday till 15 January.

Listing out other restrictions, police officials said that the maximum number of attendees shall be restricted to 50 persons in case of marriages, whether in enclosed spaces or open to sky spaces. In case of last rites, the maximum number of attendees shall be restricted to 20 persons.

The maximum capacity of social, cultural, political or religious gatherings or programs, whether in enclosed or open spaces, will also be the same.

