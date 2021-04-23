Mumbai reports 7,221 new COVID cases, 72 deaths today, 1,211 buildings sealed

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mumbai on Friday reported as many as 7,221 new COVID-19 cases taking the total infection tally to 616221 and the active tally to 81,538. The death toll, meanwhile, rose to 12,648 as 72 people succumbed to the diseases in the last 24 hours, the health bulletin said.

Mumbai on Friday reported as many as 7,221 new COVID-19 cases taking the total infection tally to 616221 and the active tally to 81,538. The death toll, meanwhile, rose to 12,648 as 72 people succumbed to the diseases in the last 24 hours, the health bulletin said.

The current recovery rate in Mumbai is 84% while the growth rate was 1.31%, it said.

According to the BMC, Mumbai has 122 containment zones in slums and chawls (old row tenements), while the number of sealed buildings in the city stood at 1,211. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With 41,826 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Mumbai went up to 51,63,852, as per civic data.

On April 4, Mumbai had reported 11,163 COVID-19 cases, the highest ever single-day spike, but the addition since April 19 has been around the 8000 mark, officials pointed out.

Amid the coronavirus infection surge, a fresh set of restrictions have been imposed across the state on Thursday. The new restrictions under the government's `Break- the-Chain' programme will remain effective till 1 May. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The offices required to function for essential services have been ordered to work at the lowest required capacity for the same and in no case exceed 50%.

Attendance of personnel actually delivering the essential services on the ground should also be minimised but can be extended up to 100% as per the requirements. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The directive also says, private passenger transport excluding buses can ply only for emergency or essential services or valid reasons with driver plus 50% of the seating capacity.

The local trains, metro and monorail services (excepting long-distance trains) can only be taken by all government personnel (state/central/local), all medical personnel (doctors/paramedics/lab technicians/hospital and medical clinic staff etc).

(With inputs from agencies) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}