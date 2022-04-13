Mumbai on Wednesday reported a total of 73 new COVID-19 cases, the highest in a day after March 17 this year, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin said. The city has been witnessing a slight spike in daily COVID counts with 23 cases being recorded on Monday and 52 on Tuesday. However, no fatalities were reported in the last 3 days. With today's number, the overall tally for COVID touched 10,58,567.

Since 3 March, the metropolis has been registering below 100 COVID cases per day. However, with the recent rise in cases, the positivity rate rose to 0.007%.

In the last 24 hours, 9,970 COVID-19 tests were conducted, taking the total number of samples tested so far in Mumbai to 1,67,45,172, the bulletin said.

With 51 patients discharged after treatment, the number of recoveries in Mumbai rose to 10,38,676 with a recovery rate of 98 per cent, leaving the city with 331 active cases. The case doubling rate now stands at 16,538 days, while the overall growth rate of cases between April 6 to April 12 was 0.004 per cent, it said.

Notably, only 13 of the total 26,151 COVID-19 hospital beds remain occupied as of Wednesday in Mumbai. The metropolis has been free of any sealed buildings and containment zones for a long time.