Mumbai reports 73 new COVID-19 cases, highest in almost a month

Mumbai on Wednesday reported a total of 73 new COVID-19 cases, the highest in a day after March 17 this year, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin said. The city has been witnessing a slight spike in daily COVID counts with 23 cases being recorded on Monday and 52 on Tuesday. However, no fatalities were reported in the last 3 days. With today's number, the overall tally for COVID touched 10,58,567.

