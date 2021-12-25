Mumbai reported 757 new coronavirus infections and deaths due to Covid-19 on Saturday, marking a rise in fresh cases for the third day in a row, the civic body said. The Maharashtra capital had reported 490 cases on Wednesday, 602 on Thursday and 683 cases on Friday.

The city's total caseload has caseload increased to 7,70,190, while death toll remained unchanged at 16,368.

#COVID19 | Mumbai reports 757 new cases, 280 recoveries and no deaths, in the last 24 hours.

Active cases 3,703 pic.twitter.com/bR66vwY4dQ — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2021

As many as 280 patients also recovered in the city, raising the tally of recoveries to 7,47,538. There are 3,703 active coronavirus cases in Mumbai now.

The state of Maharashtra has reported a rise in coronavirus cases along with Omicron variants. The state accounts for the highest number of Omicron cases (108) in the country.

The state's Covid-19 caseload has also risen to 66,54,755. A total of 1,41,404 have died due to Covid-19 the state to date.

According to mygov.in data, Maharashtra has vaccinated a total of 13,00,95,690 people. of which 5.07 crore are fully vaccinated while 7.93 crore people have taken the first shot of the vaccine.

