Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Mumbai reports 757 COVID-19 cases; 3rd straight day rise amid Omicron threat

Mumbai reports 757 COVID-19 cases; 3rd straight day rise amid Omicron threat

The caseload increased to 7,70,190 in Mumbai, while death toll remained unchanged at 16,368.
1 min read . 06:58 PM IST Livemint

The Maharashtra capital had reported 490 cases on Wednesday, 602 on Thursday and 683 cases on Friday.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Mumbai reported 757 new coronavirus infections and deaths due to Covid-19 on Saturday, marking a rise in fresh cases for the third day in a row, the civic body said. The Maharashtra capital had reported 490 cases on Wednesday, 602 on Thursday and 683 cases on Friday.

Mumbai reported 757 new coronavirus infections and deaths due to Covid-19 on Saturday, marking a rise in fresh cases for the third day in a row, the civic body said. The Maharashtra capital had reported 490 cases on Wednesday, 602 on Thursday and 683 cases on Friday.

The city's total caseload has caseload increased to 7,70,190, while death toll remained unchanged at 16,368.

The city's total caseload has caseload increased to 7,70,190, while death toll remained unchanged at 16,368.

As many as 280 patients also recovered in the city, raising the tally of recoveries to 7,47,538. There are 3,703 active coronavirus cases in Mumbai now.

As many as 280 patients also recovered in the city, raising the tally of recoveries to 7,47,538. There are 3,703 active coronavirus cases in Mumbai now.

The state of Maharashtra has reported a rise in coronavirus cases along with Omicron variants. The state accounts for the highest number of Omicron cases (108) in the country. 

The state of Maharashtra has reported a rise in coronavirus cases along with Omicron variants. The state accounts for the highest number of Omicron cases (108) in the country. 

The state's Covid-19 caseload has also risen to 66,54,755. A total of 1,41,404 have died due to Covid-19 the state to date. 

The state's Covid-19 caseload has also risen to 66,54,755. A total of 1,41,404 have died due to Covid-19 the state to date. 

According to mygov.in data, Maharashtra has vaccinated a total of 13,00,95,690 people. of which 5.07 crore are fully vaccinated while 7.93 crore people have taken the first shot of the vaccine.

According to mygov.in data, Maharashtra has vaccinated a total of 13,00,95,690 people. of which 5.07 crore are fully vaccinated while 7.93 crore people have taken the first shot of the vaccine.

Also read: Will Maharashtra impose fresh lockdown? What minister has to say

Also read: Will Maharashtra impose fresh lockdown? What minister has to say

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!