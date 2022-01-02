Mumbai reports 8,063 new Covid cases, 27% higher than yesterday amid Omicron threat1 min read . 08:47 PM IST
- The city also reported zero deaths and 578 recoveries in the past 24 hours.
MUMBAI : The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday announced that Mumbai reported 8036 new Covid cases in the past twenty four hours.
The finance capital had reported 6,347 infections the day before.
The active cases reported today took the total tally to 29,819 in the metro city.
The city also reported 578 recoveries in a day.
BMC also informed that Dharavi had reported 60 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. There are 179 active cases in Dharavi now.
The city also reported zero deaths in the past 24 hours.
The recovery rate in the city stands at 94% and the overall growth rate from 26 December to 1 January stands at 0.38%.
