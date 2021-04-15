Mumbai reports 8,217 new COVID cases today, over 1,000 buildings sealed

Mumbai reported as many as 8,217 fresh COVID19 cases today, taking the total tally 5,53,159, as per the health bulletin. This is, however, lower than yesterday's total of 9,925 new cases reported in a span of just 24 hours. With today's count, the active number of cases touched 85,494. The health bulletin also stated that 49 deaths were recorded today, pushing the toll to 12,189.

However, on a positive note, India's financial capital witnessed higher number of recoveries today as compared to the number of fresh cases. And, with today's count of 10,097 discharges, the recovery total reached 4,54,311.

In the city, currently, as many as 95 areas have been declared as containment zones while 1,100 building has been sealed.

As many as 45,486 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, the overall test count of the metropolis increased to 48,01,219, the health bulletin said.

The city's COVID-19 recovery rate is 82 per cent, the overall growth rate is at 1.64 per cent and the case doubling rate is 42 days.

Maharashtra as a state continues to report high number of cases in a daily basis. The state on Thursday reported reported 61,695 new Covid-19 cases and 349 deaths, as per the state health bulletin. Today's number of fresh cases is quite higher than yesterday's count of 58,952.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that the number of active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra is expected to double in the next 15 days, a PTI report said.

In a letter sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the chief minster noted, that medical oxygen requirement in the state is projected to reach 2,000 metric tonnes per day by April-end from the present consumption of 1,200 MT per day.

Citing logistical hurdles in the transportation of liquid medical oxygen from neighbouring states, Thackeray also sought permission under the National Disaster Management Act to airlift oxygen from steel plants in eastern and southern parts of the country.

Maharashtra has also approached neighbouring states for medical oxygen supply amid the COVID-19 surge, but they have expressed their inability due to its high demand there, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Wednesday.

Thackeray on Tuesday said there is a shortage of medical oxygen and the Centre should help supply it for coronavirus patients in the state by using Air Force planes.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday stated Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan have shown a steep rise in COVID-19 daily cases, accounting for 80.76 per cent of the new infections reported in a day.

It further added, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala cumulatively account for 67.16 per cent of India's total active cases, the ministry said.

According to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday, India added a record over 2 lakh new COVID-19 infections in a day pushing the total tally of cases to 1,40,74,564, while the active cases surpassed the 14-lakh mark.

(With inputs from agencies)





