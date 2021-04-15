Mumbai reports 8,217 new COVID cases today, over 1,000 buildings sealed

Mumbai reported as many as 8,217 fresh COVID19 cases today, taking the total tally 5,53,159, as per the health bulletin. This is, however, lower than yesterday's total of 9,925 new cases reported in a span of just 24 hours. With today's count, the active number of cases touched 85,494. The health bulletin also stated that 49 deaths were recorded today, pushing the toll to 12,189.