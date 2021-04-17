Mumbai on Saturday logged 8,834 new COVID19 cases pushing the cumulative total to 5,70,832. Also, the city reported 52 related fatalities in just 24 hours, and the death toll rose to 12,294, the health bulletin reported. The active tally in the city is 87,369. The country's financial capital also saw 6,617 discharges taking the total number of recoveries to 4,69,961.

Currently, 94 areas have been declared as containment zones and 1,169 buildings were sealed.

As many as 47,253 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, the overall test count of the metropolis increased to 48,99,005, the health bulletin said. The city's COVID-19 recovery rate is 82 per cent, the overall growth rate is at 1.57 per cent and the case doubling rate is 44 days.

Earlier today, the Mumbai mayor said that almost 95% of Mumbaikars are adhering to coronavirus norms while the remaining 5% who are not following the curbs are causing problems to others.

Speaking to news agency ANI, city civic body Mayor Kishori Pednekar said, "I think a complete lockdown should be imposed looking at the current Covid-19 situation."

Owing to the rising number of COVID cases in the state, the state's health minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday said that the Covid-19 restrictions imposed in the state may be extended beyond May 1 depending on the outbreak situation.

Tope also said people have been supportive of the restrictions, though some violations of prohibitory rules under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) have also been reported.

"We are taking stock of the situation. There have been some violations of CrPC section 144 invoked to curb the COVID-19 spread. We may extend these restrictions beyond May 1, depending on the situation. A decision will be finalized only after reviewing the outcome of these 15 days (when the restrictions will be in place)," reported news agency PTI.

"I must admit people have been supportive of the restrictions," Tope also said.

