OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Mumbai reports 8,834 new COVID cases, 1,169 buildings sealed

Mumbai on Saturday logged 8,834 new COVID19 cases pushing the cumulative total to 5,70,832. Also, the city reported 52 related fatalities in just 24 hours, and the death toll rose to 12,294, the health bulletin reported. The active tally in the city is 87,369. The country's financial capital also saw 6,617 discharges taking the total number of recoveries to 4,69,961.

Currently, 94 areas have been declared as containment zones and 1,169 buildings were sealed.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

As many as 47,253 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, the overall test count of the metropolis increased to 48,99,005, the health bulletin said. The city's COVID-19 recovery rate is 82 per cent, the overall growth rate is at 1.57 per cent and the case doubling rate is 44 days.

Earlier today, the Mumbai mayor said that almost 95% of Mumbaikars are adhering to coronavirus norms while the remaining 5% who are not following the curbs are causing problems to others.

Speaking to news agency ANI, city civic body Mayor Kishori Pednekar said, "I think a complete lockdown should be imposed looking at the current Covid-19 situation."

Owing to the rising number of COVID cases in the state, the state's health minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday said that the Covid-19 restrictions imposed in the state may be extended beyond May 1 depending on the outbreak situation.

Tope also said people have been supportive of the restrictions, though some violations of prohibitory rules under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) have also been reported.

"We are taking stock of the situation. There have been some violations of CrPC section 144 invoked to curb the COVID-19 spread. We may extend these restrictions beyond May 1, depending on the situation. A decision will be finalized only after reviewing the outcome of these 15 days (when the restrictions will be in place)," reported news agency PTI.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
A deserted view of a road amid the surge in COVID-19 cases across India, in Lucknow on Friday. (ANi Photo)Premium Premium

Uttar Pradesh records highest one-day Covid death toll, over 27,000 cases

1 min read . 08:14 PM IST
SpiceJet Premium Premium

SpiceJet to charge no fees for changes done at least 5 days prior to departure date

1 min read . 07:52 PM IST
Nagpur records 6,956 COVID-19 cases, 79 casualtiesPremium Premium

Maharashtra: Nagpur records 6,956 COVID-19 cases, 79 casualties

1 min read . 08:01 PM IST
Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani said BJP will perform well in 2019 Lok Sabha elections as well. Photo: MintPremium Premium

Gujarat makes RT-PCR mandatory for villagers returning from Kumbh: Vijay Rupani

1 min read . 07:48 PM IST

"I must admit people have been supportive of the restrictions," Tope also said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout