Maharashtra's capital city Mumbai has reported 922 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, marking a rise in fresh cases for the fourth day in a row, state health department data shows. Two people died to the virus while 326 patients also recovered. The active coronavirus caseload in the city stands at 4,295.

Mumbai had reported 757 new coronavirus infections due to Covid-19 on Saturday. The Maharashtra capital had reported 490 cases on Wednesday, 602 on Thursday and 683 cases on Friday. The city's recovery rate is 97 per cent, while doubling rate stands at 1,139 days.

