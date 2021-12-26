Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mumbai reports 922 new Covid cases in 24 hours; higher than yesterday

Mumbai reports 922 new Covid cases in 24 hours; higher than yesterday

Covid-19 active caseload in Mumbai stands at 4,295
1 min read . 06:52 PM IST Livemint

  • Mumbai sees over 21 per cent day rise in Covid-19 cases amid Omicron threat 

Maharashtra's capital city Mumbai has reported 922 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, marking a rise in fresh cases for the fourth day in a row, state health department data shows. Two people died to the virus while 326 patients also recovered. The active coronavirus caseload in the city stands at 4,295.

Mumbai had reported 757 new coronavirus infections due to Covid-19 on Saturday. The Maharashtra capital had reported 490 cases on Wednesday, 602 on Thursday and 683 cases on Friday. The city's recovery rate is 97 per cent, while doubling rate stands at 1,139 days.

