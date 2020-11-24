Mumbai reports 939 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths

Mumbai : Mumbai on Tuesday reported 939 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections to 2,77,446, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

With 19 more people succumbing to the viral infection, the overall death toll rose to 10,706, it said.

A total of 404 patients were discharged from hospitals after treatment in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of recoveries in the city to 2,52,903, the civic body said.

Notably, the city has crossed the milestone of conducting 18 lakh COVID-19 tests so far.

The number of active cases has increased to 10,666 due to the removal of 2,379 duplicate and out-of-town cases from the list during the reconciliation process, it said.

According to the civic body, the average doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in the city came down to 218 days from over 300 days last week.

The average growth rate of COVID-19 cases now stands at 0.32 per cent, it said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

